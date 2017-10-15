Congratulations are in order for one hunky musician and his beautiful bride-to-be

Congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

On Sunday, the DNCE hunk announced his girlfriend said “yes” to his proposal in a post to fans on Instagram.

“She said yes.” the singer, 28, wrote alongside a photo of the gorgeous sparkler.

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

The “Game of Thrones” star shared the same photo, writing, “I said yes!”

Jonas’ brothers and former Jonas Brothers bandmates, Kevin and Nick, were among the first to congratulate the happy couple.

“Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much,” Nick Jonas wrote on Instagram alongside the couple’s announcement.





Kevin Jonas commented on Joe’s photo, writing, “Yeah!!!”

But Joe Jonas is shorter than Sophie Turner pic.twitter.com/gzOzo9RO22 — كَريم كراميل (@Danboholic) October 15, 2017

The couple started dating in November and went Instagram official in January.

“Miami Daze,” Turner wrote alongside a photo of Jonas on a boat.

Miami Daze A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Jonas was previously linked to model Gigi Hadid and singer Demi Lovato.