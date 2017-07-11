Despite the revenge porn and the restraining order, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have agreed on one thing

What a relief!

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have been publicly feuding for the last week after Kardashian shared revenge porn of his ex-fiancée in an angry rant on Instagram. On Monday, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian. She claimed he was physically violent and filed documents that claimed he had a gun and previously threatened to kill himself.

Despite all of the court drama, the former couple were able to agree on one thing: their daughter, Dream Kardashian. According to TMZ, Chyna and Kardashian agreed to 50/50 custody of their 8-month-old child. The agreement has reportedly been “loose by consent,” with Kardashian caring for Dream 4 days a week and Chyna taking her the other three.





The former couple reportedly has no problem with co-parenting, so their current strife likely won’t get in the way of their daughter’s wellbeing. Neither party plans to go to court for a judge to sign off on a formal parenting agreement.

Kardashian reportedly was caring for the child when Chyna went to court for the restraining order on Monday.