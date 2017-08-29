“DWTS” fans are annoyed that two of the pros will be background dancers in the troupe

“Dancing with the Stars” fans are not happy to hear that fan favorite pros Sasha Farber and Jenna Johnson will not be dancing on the main stage this season.

The pros will reportedly take a step back for season 25 and will be dancing in the troupe rather than competing with celebrities, according to PEOPLE.

Angry fans were quick to slam “DWTS” on Instagram after they posted a gallery on Monday.

Here's the scoop – Swipe to see our amazing Season 25 Troupe! 🎉 #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

“Bad move Dancing with the Stars!! Sasha is one of my favorites!” chimom13 wrote.





Another fan, barbdoerflein added, “Jenna had the worst luck as a pro! She needs another chance.”

One commenter decided to bring a little positivity to the comments section by pointing out that Farber may be letting newcomer Alan Bersten have his moment in the ballroom after filling in with Maksim Chmerkovskiy last season.

“I think Alan Bersten took Sasha’s place and Mark Ballas is back so there is no place for him this season, he and the troupe will be an excellent job as usual,” philpotts1975marsha added.

Farber responded to fans on Twitter and thanked them for their support.

“I’m very lucky to have such amazing support from my fans!!! I love them all ,” he wrote.

Farber went pro in season 17 before taking a step back into the troupe for four seasons. He returned to pro status for seasons 22-24 and placed fourth with Simone Biles. Johnson took a turn in ballroom in season 23 and filled in last season when Sharna Burgess was injured.