“DWTS” pro Peta Murgatroyd shares a photo with her son before heading back to the ballroom

“Dancing with the Stars” pro and new mom Peta Murgatroyd shared a sweet goodbye to her baby boy on Sunday as she headed back to the ballroom to kick off season 25 rehearsals.

“He was sleeping this morning, so Momma didn’t get to say her goodbye before work 😭 4 more hours….. #dwtslife @dancingabc season 25 has begun 💥” Murgatroyd wrote.

On Thursday, it was announced that she and her husband, Maksim Chmerkvoskiy, will be facing off on season 25 for the first time since their July wedding.





Chmerkovskiy joked about their upcoming head-to-head competition in the ballroom on an appearance with “Good Morning America” after the season 25 pros were announced.

“Let’s just chill,” he laughed, adding, “We are excited. I think coming back this season, we will be coming back with the same approach, just as a family, working together.”

Mark Ballas will be returning to the ballroom after taking two years off. He will be joined by fellow pros Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Whitney Carson and Alan Berston for the season.

The contestants from the upcoming season have not yet been announced, but PEOPLE reports that Nick and Vanessa Lachey, “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella may be among the cast of competitors this season.

Season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres on Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.