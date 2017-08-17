Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini pours scorn on Tom Cruise: “He is diabolical”

It’s fair to say that actress Leah Remini has very little love for Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise, despite his popularity with mainstream moviegoers.

Remini, who famously abandoned the Church of Scientology in 2013 after more than 30 years of membership — she had been a member since she was 9 years old — held a Reddit AMA on Tuesday, Aug. 16,to promote the second season of her A&E show, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

During the AMA, Remini was asked if Cruise is a good person: “No! Just going to get straight to it,” she answered categorically. “No! There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person.”





Remini continued her tirade: “Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diabolical.”

“People who’ve worked with me will say I can be an asshole — all actors can be. That is different. He’s very similar to David Miscavige, they could be twins,” she added

David Miscavige is the leader of the Church of Scientology. After leaving the church, Remini filed a missing person’s report concerning David’s wife Michelle, who has not been seen in public since 2007.

Later in the AMA, another Reddit user asked Remini if she had bumped into Cruise since leaving the Church and how he would behave if they were in the same room together. She responded, “I have not bumped into Tom and if we were to be in the same room Tom would be forced to walk out of the room and avoid me and any Ex-Scientologist.”

Remini clarified how all celebrity Scientologists behave in the same situation: “They ignore me and walk out of rooms.”

She also mentioned that Scientologists wouldn’t accept a role if it meant they had to work alongside her.

“Well, I would do it,” she wrote, “because unlike Scientologists I’m not a bigot, but Scientologists can’t work with me.”