Ivanka Trump shared a sweet message to celebrate First Lady (and “incredible stepmom”) Melania Trump’s birthday

Happy (belated) birthday, FLOTUS!

On April 26, the First Lady of the United States celebrated her 47th birthday and stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump shared a sweet message to her.

Sharing a photo of President Trump and the First Lady at the Inagural Ball in January, Ivanka Trump wrote, “Happy Birthday to our First Lady (and my incredible step-mom!) Melania Trump 🎉 A wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all! Wishing you an amazing year to come! xx.”

Ivanka has had a busy week herself between ringing in the First Lady’s birthday to her travels to Berlin, but she made sure to make time for her kids.

Upon returning from Germany, Ivanka shared an adorable video of herself playing with her youngest child, Theodore.

“Straight from the plane to a date with the kids in the Dumbarton Oaks Gardens. It was an amazing trip, but it’s great to be home!”