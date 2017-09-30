Jenna Bush Hager enlists a presidential helper to get daughters Poppy and Mila ready for bed

Former President George W. Bush spent some quality time with his granddaughters, Poppy Louise, 2, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 4, when he helped their mom, Jenna Bush Hager, at bedtime one night this week.

Captioning a photo album on Instagram, “Visits from Jefe,” Hager shared two adorable photos, one featuring her father holding both girls on his lap and another featuring him dancing with Mila. In both snaps, the girls are dressed in matching pajamas and have huge smiles on their faces.

Visits from Jefe A post shared by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

RELATED: George W. Bush’s daughters open up about the moment he almost never became president





The “TODAY” correspondent shared the same photos on Snapchat, captioning them “Bedtime visitor” and “Book and a dance,” respectively.

Former President Bush frequently spends time with his granddaughters, and former First Lady Laura Bush even revealed that he’s “a spoiling grandfather.”

“I’m the first to admit it,” he confessed.”I’m probably undermining every lesson that Jenna and [her husband] Henry are trying to teach little Mila but, you know, what the heck?”

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager passes her parents’ best advice down to her two young daughters in a beautiful open letter