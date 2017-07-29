Jessica Simpson’s dad is cancer free and opening up about the future: “I’m coming back!”

Back in May, Jessica Simpson’s dad received the good news that he was cancer free. Simpson underwent radiation treatments beginning in February after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016. Recently, Joe Simpson opened up to US Weekly about the future.

“I’m coming back!” Simpson told US Weekly on Thursday at his son-in-law Evan Ross’s Freedom United Foundation Presents Art With a Cause event. “I went from Stage IV to cancer free!”

Simpson also added that he’s doing much better these days. “I feel good,” he said. “I beat it. I have zero cancer!”





An insider told US Weekly back in March that Simpson had “a new lease on life” and that his daughters, Ashlee and Jessica Simpson, were thrilled about the outcome of the radiation treatment. There is still a chance the cancer could come back, but according to the same insider, “doctors are optimistic.” The source also revealed that the diagnosis had brought Joe closer to Jessica, who he wasn’t as close to as Ashlee.

We’re glad to hear he’s on the upswing and enjoying life!