John Stamos celebrates turning 54 with a cheeky photo in his birthday suit

Editor’s Note: Image is borderline NSFW, though most concerning areas are tastefully concealed.

Have mercy!

John Stamos celebrated his 54th birthday on Saturday by sharing a very cheeky picture on Instagram. In the picture, he’s wearing nothing but his birthday suit as he stands with his back to the camera in an outdoor shower.

“#54 and clean,” he captioned the picture. ” Thanks for the birthday wishes!”

#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes! A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

RELATED: With some help from John Stamos, a San Francisco man convinced his girlfriend to marry him





Earlier in the day, Stamos shared a photo of himself as a child and reflected on turning another year older.

“It’s a wonder just how much of life sits before me eagerly (almost impatiently) waiting to reveal it’s gentle, imperfect, often unimaginable beauty,” he wrote. “When I’ve been willing to suspend my judgment, hold my criticism, proactively find the positive, and most importantly embrace wonder, I’ve found authentic happiness.

To stumble safely this far together is a real wonder. Thank you for the lovely birthday wishes. Sending you much, much love!”

RELATED: John Stamos gives himself a haircut that would make Uncle Jesse proud