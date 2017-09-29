Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets well wishes from one of the most famous people in the country

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a good luck message to his friend and one-time television counterpart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Thursday evening.

Louis-Dreyfus, who plays former fictional Vice President Selina Meyer on HBO’s “Veep,” announced earlier in the day that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We Veeps stick together,” Biden wrote to Louis-Dreyfus in a tweet. “Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.”

Biden knows all too well about the pain that comes with dealing with cancer. The former vice president lost his son Beau Biden to brain cancer during his second term as vice president.





In 2014, Biden and Louis-Dreyfus filmed a popular segment for the White House Correspondents Dinner that showed the two traversing through the White House and around Washington.

