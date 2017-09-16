Just when you thought you’d heard the last of her, the “Cash Me Outside” teen snags a record deal

Danielle “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli, 14, signed a record deal with Atlantic Records on Friday, joining the likes of Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa, Cardi B and many more.

Bregoli garnered major attention after she released her first single, “These Heaux,” earlier this month. The song was unexpectedly successful, with the music video getting tens of millions of views. She’s also posted at #77 on the Hot 100 chart, making her the youngest female rapper to land a spot.

Multiple albums are reportedly part of the multi-million dollar deal, which Bregoli signed under the rapper name “Bhad Bhabie.” So, it looks like the controversial teen not going anywhere, whether people like it or not.

Bregoli was launched into fame when she appeared on the “Dr. Phil Show” as a troubled and out-of-control teenage girl who frequently fought with her mother. While there, she famously told the audience, whom she referred to as “hoes,” to “cash me outside, how bow dat?” She reached internet stardom soon after and seems to be cashing in on the fame.

In July, Bregoli pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft, grand theft auto, possession of marijuana and filing a false report in Florida. She was sentenced to five years of probation as a result.

