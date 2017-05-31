Kathy Griffin’s New Year’s Eve co-host Anderson Cooper has weighed in on her controversial Trump photo

Anderson Cooper was “appalled” by Kathy Griffin’s graphic photo of a headless Donald Trump.

The CNN personality and friend of Griffin took to Twitter after the disturbing photo made headlines on Tuesday night.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” Cooper wrote. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

After facing social media backlash, Griffin issued a video apology and removed the image from her Instagram and Twitter.





“I sincerely apologize,” she said. “I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny — I get it.”

She told fans that she and the photographer, Tyler Shields were going to remove the images from social media.

“I beg for your forgiveness,” Griffin continued. “I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong.”