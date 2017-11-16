Reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian West joined James Corden on a recent episode of “The Late Late Show” and participated in a sickening game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with the man himself.





The game is quite simple: one contestant asks their opponent an awkward question, to which they can either answer or plead the Fifth. But there’s a catch: should they choose not to answer, they have to devour a disgusting concoction chosen by their rival.

Kardashian West started to put pressure on the British funnyman when she asked him, “Who is your least favorite Kardashian?” Rather surprisingly, Corden didn’t really struggle to make a decision and chose to answer instead of drinking a glass of bird saliva.

To make his life easier, Kardashian allowed him to choose from the entire clan — including Jenners, which definitely helped. “I know. Easy. Kylie. Kylie Jenner,” Corden said after thinking for a while. “She pulled out of the show. She was gonna come; she didn’t come. Fuck her. She’s the one.”

Later in the segment, Corden asked Kim to confirm or deny the rumors surrounding her sisters Khloe and Kylie’s possible pregnancies. Kim pondered the question for a split second before deciding that she’d rather drink a sardine smoothie than piss off her siblings.

The game culminated with Corden eating a cow’s tongue instead of answering a question about his family. The whole thing is absolutely disgusting, but it’s thoroughly hilarious.