Kim Zolciak-Biermann posted an important message about what to do when someone’s having a stroke

A stroke forced Kim Zolciak-Biermann to withdraw from “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015.

She admitted to People that she’s still recovering from that stroke, and she’s taken to Instagram to remind people about the common symptoms and tests to administer to a friend or loved one to determine if they’ve had a stroke.

Identifying a stroke quickly can save valuable time; this image posted by Zolciak-Biermann claims a neurologist can “totally reverse” the effects of a stroke if they can attend to a victim within three hours.





That 2015 hospitalization for the stroke led to the discovery of a genetic condition that demanded heart surgery as well. That condition allowed the blood clot that caused her stroke to reach her brain in the first place.

Zolciak-Biermann calls her stroke a “blessing in disguise” for helping doctors find her heart condition.

“Now I can really fix it and move on instead of having a true stroke where I never recover, or my doctor said a massive heart attack,” she said, according to People. “Anything that has to do with your heart and brain is pretty scary, but I mean, heck, I’ve been through it, I’m okay.”