Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s son Kash cuddles up to a puppy just two months after he was hospitalized after a dog attack

It doesn’t seem like Kash Biermann is afraid of dogs after a scary attack in April.

Over the weekend, reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her young son snuggling up to a puppy.

How @kashbiermann has been spending the last 2 days!! 😍😍 extremely thankful @cheftraceybloom opened my eyes to rescuing puppies/dogs. Also thankful for the advice @iheartmiko gave me about reintroducing Kash to dogs sooner then later!! 💋💋,” she wrote.

In April, Kash Biermann was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery after he was attacked by a dog. The little boy was in danger of losing his eyesight from the attack. Since then, Zolciak-Biermann and her husband have been slowly reintroducing dogs to their six children.


Kroy and I felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals. Kash is an absolute animal lover and I didnt/don’t want him to fear animals after all he has been through. (The 2nd day he was in the hospital their was a service dog visiting all the children and I asked Kash if he wanted to see the dog, “He screeched Yes” and was all snuggled up to the dog in less than a minute as if nothing ever happened!) Anyhow I wanted to thank @bosleys.place for bringing all your precious sweet (adoptable) puppies over and sharing them with us.”

It seems that the Biermann brood is warming up to the idea of having dogs around again because they family had a great time playing with a few puppies over the weekend!

These little pups @shilohsagestella follow all the kids around it's so damn cute!! @kaiabiermann

