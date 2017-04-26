Maks Chmerkovskiy opens up about the intruder who made him afraid to leave his fiancée and baby home alone

Maks Chmerkovskiy is happy everyone is safe and sound.

On Tuesday, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro skipped his post-elimination appearance on “Good Morning America” after an intruder allegedly tried to break into the home he shares with fiancee Peta Murgatroyd and son Shai.

Chmerkovskiy’s partner, Heather Morris went on with the interview without him and explained why he was absent.

“They had some sort of run-in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there,” Morris said. “They took care of it. So they’re safe and Peta’s okay. That’s the most important thing.”





“Early this morning, there was a trespasser who attempted to break into our home,” Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE. “The LAPD responded and my family and I are all okay.”

In a later interview with Maria Menounos, Chmerkovskiy detailed the scary incident.

“That was some bullshit. I cannot believe this. Literally, in the last couple of months, it’s just been so much stuff that’s never happened to me before that happened. It’s just a pile of stuff. Yesterday, you know how it is, you get eliminated, you gotta fly to [‘Good Morning America’]. This was so shocking to Heather and I that she wasn’t ready. I would have done whatever I needed to do, but because we both have kids now, it’s kind of like, okay, hold on a second, let’s figure this out. So ‘GMA’ was kind enough to let us not have to fly, but we do the satellite interview at like 4 in the morning,” Chmerkovskiy explained.

He continued, “So at like 2:20 a.m., I wake up to full-out knocking. I come down, there’s cops and they’re like ‘There’s a dude outside that’s claiming this is his house.’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was pretty wild. But I guess it’s an ongoing thing with the ex-owner of this house who, by the way, talk about Hollyweird, used to be some rock singer, or rockband frontman or something,”

Chmerkovskiy revealed he showed officers he’s renter’s agreement and asked to see the two men in case they ever showed up in the neighborhood again. He said they both were “belligerent drunk.”

“It was just funny to me, the whole thing,” he said. “It was at 2:30 in the morning. I couldn’t understand what’s happening and then I had to get in the car and drive to do the satellite, so I called Heather. I was like, ‘Babe, I’m sorry, I just can’t really. I don’t know how to leave the house.’ It’s my mom, Peta, our nurse and the baby. It’s like three chicks, half a human and me. This is a fun household.”

Fans will be relieved to hear that everyone is okay!

