Mariah Carey already has her Christmas tree set up, and people have questions

Singer Mariah Carey turned heads on Monday when she appeared on “Good Morning Britain” with her Christmas tree on full display behind her.
Carey appeared on the program to promote her upcoming Christmas shows in London and Paris, but the fact that Halloween is still weeks away and she already has her tree up really baffled Twitter.
During the interview, Carey learned the news of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and reacted during the live taping.
“Wow, that’s awful. Again, I pray for the victims and hope all these can stop as soon as possible.You know I have spent a lot of time in Vegas, and this type of thing … happening anywhere is a huge tragedy,” Carey said. “I continue to pray for the victims. I hope we have an end to this as soon as possible.”
“It’s terrible, because people just going out to listen to music. Really they’re out for the night, and something like this happens; it’s shocking,” Carey continued.
Twitter fans were quick to respond to the news and Carey’s reaction in a flurry of tweets shared following the breaking news.
Carey also posted her prayers for the victims on Twitter.