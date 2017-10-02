Mariah Carey already has her Christmas tree set up, and people have questions

Singer Mariah Carey turned heads on Monday when she appeared on “Good Morning Britain” with her Christmas tree on full display behind her.

Carey appeared on the program to promote her upcoming Christmas shows in London and Paris, but the fact that Halloween is still weeks away and she already has her tree up really baffled Twitter.

RELATED: Dame Helen Mirren And Jane Fonda just walked a fashion show catwalk in Paris

Good to see @MariahCarey has got the Christmas Tree up early this year 🌲 pic.twitter.com/qszIJk2ANQ — George Kimm 🌿 (@GeorgeKimm) October 2, 2017

@GMB just watched the interview with miss @MariahCarey and 3 words popped into my head "October" and "Christmas tree" 😂 — Katie Victoria (@KatieVi37492512) October 2, 2017

Watching @GMB and @MariahCarey has a Christmas tree up in the house? Wtf it’s October! #notxmasyet — 🌵Jason Boz Bowyer💨 (@Boz1972) October 2, 2017

WTF is Mariah Carey doing with her Christmas Tree up? It’s only the 2nd of October! 🤣🌲 #GMB pic.twitter.com/IeZHUJLfkZ — Joff (@Joffey) October 2, 2017

Mariah Carey slouched answers questions on Vegas shooting on #GMB infront of a Christmas tree 🎄 looking like a Barry White album cover — Chris Bebbington (@thebebbo) October 2, 2017





Calm down @digitalspy. She's Mariah, Queen of Christmas. If @MariahCarey wants a Christmas tree all year round, that's what she'll get. https://t.co/rtI1thYIrB — Hasa (@Hasa81) October 2, 2017

Errr because she's Mariah Carey and she invented Christmas? https://t.co/q2mUzF3vCI — Elliot Eastwick (@ChorltonMum) October 2, 2017

She's Mariah Carey. She don't need to justify herself to no one! 😉 — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) October 2, 2017

FOR THOSE THAT DON'T KNOW I WILL SAY IT @MariahCarey IS THE QUEEN IF CHRISTMAS SO WHAT IF SHE HAS A TREE IN OCTOBER SHE CAN DO IT 💖 — I Am The Lucid Diva (@mimisparklesLYM) October 2, 2017

I mean, why not? It's October 2, and Mariah Carey has a Christmas tree up. Stay safe #LasVegas. pic.twitter.com/TGJvEXv32H https://t.co/lIY0JfIHeS — Dani Shaw (@deeshaw) October 2, 2017

During the interview, Carey learned the news of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and reacted during the live taping.

“Wow, that’s awful. Again, I pray for the victims and hope all these can stop as soon as possible.You know I have spent a lot of time in Vegas, and this type of thing … happening anywhere is a huge tragedy,” Carey said. “I continue to pray for the victims. I hope we have an end to this as soon as possible.”

“It’s terrible, because people just going out to listen to music. Really they’re out for the night, and something like this happens; it’s shocking,” Carey continued.

Twitter fans were quick to respond to the news and Carey’s reaction in a flurry of tweets shared following the breaking news.

Give Mariah Carey a break. She was on GMB to discuss a Christmas tour not the Las Vegas shooting. It's not her fault she was blind-sided. — Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) October 2, 2017

Mariah was booked to do an interview about her UK Christmas tour. Obviously news events in Vegas have now taken precedence. https://t.co/3SxHKPXYen — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

We told Mariah's people before the interview.

Her reaction seemed very relevant given she's a performer who often has residence in Vegas. https://t.co/6sVMSUMvHK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

Carey also posted her prayers for the victims on Twitter.