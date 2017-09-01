Oh baby! Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian are officially parents!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their first child — a beautiful baby girl — into the world!

WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd shared the joyous news on Twitter, writing, “Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well.”

ESPN also announced the news right before Williams’ sister Venus took the court at the U.S. Open. While there, she told reporters, “Obviously I’m super excited. Words can’t describe.”

The tennis star was admitted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Florida, where the entire first floor was cleared for her, on Wednesday and was induced the following evening, according to reports. She then gave birth on Friday.

Williams and Ohanian announced their engagement back in December and shared the news of their pregnancy in April when Williams accidentally posted a picture of her growing baby bump on Snapchat.

Congratulations to the new family of three!

