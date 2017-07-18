Olivia Newton-John’s daughter updates fans on the singer’s renewed battle with cancer

According to daughter Chloe Lattanzi, Olivia Newton-John is on the road to recovery after her breast cancer returned 25 years after she was first diagnosed with the disease.

Newton-John is reportedly receiving treatment at a healing center, and she sent a video to Lattanzi to let her know that things are going well. In the video, a handful of adorable kittens play in the grass, and Newton-John can be heard saying “Such a good mamma” as one cat starts grooming another.

“My mamma just sent me this,” Lattanzi captioned the video in her now private Instagram account. “She’s doing great! At a healing centre with lots of wild kittens! Just wanted to let you all know how well she’s doing. I love you guys. We love you!”

Newton-John was originally treated for breast cancer at the age of 43 back in 1992. In May of this year, she announced that she would be postponing the remainder of her United States and Canada tour after discovering that her breast cancer had returned and metastasized to her back.

