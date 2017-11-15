Jordan Fisher was sidelined from “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsals this week after he reportedly suffered a scratch on his cornea.

PEOPLE reports that Fisher sought treatment during Tuesday’s rehearsal for the upcoming two-part finale series. On Monday’s show, Fisher mentioned that he suffered an injury, but in true thespian fashion (he is a star on Broadway’s “Hamilton”), he decided that the show must go on and hit the stage anyway.





“I have a scratched cornea [due to] a [finger]nail in the eye,” he told Erin Andrews on Monday. Despite his injury (and partner Lindsay Arnold’s knee injury), the two earned a perfect score this week.

Following the show, he told reporters that “everything hurts.”

RELATED: Despite two injuries, one DWTS pair put all concerns to rest with an amazing tango

“Light hurts, blinking hurts, keeping my eyes open hurts, it’s hard to see, but it’s just one of those freak things,” he said. “It’s definitely been the hardest couple of days in the competition, but we’re grateful that we’ve been able to cap these couple of days off like a pirate with one good leg and one good eye still managing to make a trip to the finals.”

The pain worsened on Tuesday, and Fisher decided to get checked out.

“His eye is looking worse, and he left rehearsal early to go to the doctor,” a source told the publication. “He also had to cancel some other commitments he had later in the day.”

Fisher and Arnold are set to face off against Mark Ballas and Lindsey Stirling, Witney Carson and Frankie Muniz and Emma Slater and Drew Scott on the two-part finale next Monday and Tuesday on ABC.