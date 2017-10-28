Pop music songwriter Teddy Geiger announces that he is transitioning — and people are showing support

Teddy Geiger is transitioning and shared the personal news on Instagram this week, sparking an outpouring of support from fans.

When a social media user asked the singer-songwriter, “Why do you look differently lately?” Geiger took the opportunity to explain the huge life change.

“Okay…because u asked nicely…I am transitioning,” Geiger wrote. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here, it goes. Love it or hate [it] this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.”





🙋🏻hi A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

The next day, the “For You I Will” singer “woke up to so much love” after receiving kind messages from both friends and fans.

Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends. 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Fans have continued to show their support for Geiger online:

Teddy Geiger just came out as trans and I’m so proud :’) — 𝖉𝖆𝖕𝖍𝖓𝖊 🥀 (@phonography) October 27, 2017

Send ridiculous amounts of love and support to @Teddygeiger. #TransIsBeautiful 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 — Savannah Rodgers (@Snacpack) October 27, 2017

Congratulations @Teddygeiger 💖 welcome to the sisterhood of the traveling transgender women of the world💋 #foryouiwill stand taller today — Gigi (@TheGigiGorgeous) October 27, 2017

Congrats on being so brave to honour yourself. Been a fan since the beginning. Good vibes your way! — J Co. (@jonathancou) October 27, 2017

You deserve only the best things, Teddy 💜💜💜💜💜 — Dora ✨💡 [PB] (@doragiglio) October 27, 2017

