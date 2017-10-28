Pop music songwriter Teddy Geiger announces that he is transitioning — and people are showing support

Teddy Geiger is transitioning and shared the personal news on Instagram this week, sparking an outpouring of support from fans.
When a social media user asked the singer-songwriter, “Why do you look differently lately?” Geiger took the opportunity to explain the huge life change.
“Okay…because u asked nicely…I am transitioning,” Geiger wrote. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here, it goes. Love it or hate [it] this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.”
The next day, the “For You I Will” singer “woke up to so much love” after receiving kind messages from both friends and fans.
Fans have continued to show their support for Geiger online:
