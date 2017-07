It’s no secret that Mariah Carey is the HDIC (Head Diva In Charge).

And even though it’s her concert, and she can do what she wants to, fans couldn’t get over the singer’s depressing dance moves in a video that’s quickly going viral.

Mariah Carey really is a mood 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/6oXeh5mbmn — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 17, 2017

Carey can be seen doing the bare minimum as she hardly dances alongside her backup dancers.

Reactions to her lackluster groove were quite mixed:

Her forever mood is "I've made my millions" lmao — I am smiling. (@J_adoreDiDi) July 17, 2017