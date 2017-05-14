Russell Wilson faced some serious backlash after posting this Mother’s Day message to wife Ciara

Russell Wilson got some heat from fans of rapper Future for a post on social media in honor of Mother’s Day.
The football stud took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his wife, singer Ciara, a happy Mother’s Day, and the whole thing nearly backfired.
“Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara,” he wrote.
RELATED: Ivanka Trump shared the sweetest message to her mother Ivana in honor of Mother’s Day
Wilson and Ciara just welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Princess. Ciara also has a son, Future, 3. Fans of Future were quick to point out the use of the word “our” in Wilson’s tribute, as he is not the biological father of her son.
“Russ, go worry about your done career. The man’s child can never be yours,” one follower wrote.