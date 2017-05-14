Russell Wilson faced some serious backlash after posting this Mother’s Day message to wife Ciara

Russell Wilson got some heat from fans of rapper Future for a post on social media in honor of Mother’s Day.

The football stud took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his wife, singer Ciara, a happy Mother’s Day, and the whole thing nearly backfired.

“Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara,” he wrote.

Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on May 13, 2017 at 11:37am PDT





Wilson and Ciara just welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Princess. Ciara also has a son, Future, 3. Fans of Future were quick to point out the use of the word “our” in Wilson’s tribute, as he is not the biological father of her son.

“Russ, go worry about your done career. The man’s child can never be yours,” one follower wrote.

Several of Wilson’s fans were quick to jump to his defense and applauded him for thinking of his stepson as his own.

“He’s doing a great job!” a Wilson fan wrote. “When you marry you take on that role as a father to her child!! What’s the fuss about anyway!”