Serena Williams stuns in a totally nude pregnancy photo shoot for the cover of Vanity Fair

Just gorgeous!
Mama-to-be Serena William stunned in her latest photo shoot for the cover of Vanity Fair. Williams posted totally nude, full baby bump on display for the gorgeous shot.
In the interview for the upcoming August issue, Williams dished about how she found out she was pregnant (it only took 6 pregnancy tests to convince her!) and shared her love story with fiancé, Alexis Ohanian. The couple became engaged in December 2016 and announced they were expecting in April.
“I knew it was coming. I was like, ‘Serena, you’re 35, you’re ready. This is what you want,'” she said of becoming a mother and wife.
She might be ready in her own mind, but the tennis legend admitted that actually getting ready for the baby has been a challenge.
“I don’t know what to do with a baby. I have nothing. […] I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room,” she told the magazine. “”If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world. This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it’s going by so fast.”
Williams reportedly plans to return to tennis as early as January.
(H/T E! News)