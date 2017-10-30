Steve Harvey’s meeting with President Trump may still be causing his show trouble

Steve Harvey may still be facing backlash following his meeting with President Trump in January, this time in the form of low-ratings.

“Meeting with Donald Trump was the worst mistake of my life,” he reportedly said on his radio show, according to Daily Mail. Harvey blamed his daytime talk show’s low-ratings on the meeting, but a source close to production argues that it’s because Harvey chose a format more difficult and expensive than the one initially proposed to him by his talent agency. However, the source added that Harvey’s meeting with Trump was “the moment his brand took a hit,” saying that the “Family Feud” host “never made amends to his loyal followers for it.”





Harvey met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York two weeks before the inauguration. Following the meeting, Harvey explained that he was encouraged to “get out from behind your computers” and to “get out there and talk,” advice shared by former President Obama in his farewell speech.

“I think it’s important that we talk, and that’s the only way we’re going to unify our country. We’ve got to talk,” he continued. “You don’t kill [worries about Trump and his cabinet] with one conversation, but you can start it with a conversation. So, you know, a lot about what people say — well now it’s time to see what you do. And he said he wanted to do something… and so, we’re going to see.”

In the wake of immediate backlash, Harvey told his fans that it was important to “sit at the table” to have a voice. It was also noted earlier in the year that Harvey supported former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for president, which may support his claim that he sought to engage another side of the political spectrum.

