Duchess Catherine is feeling so much better, she’s now taking Prince George to school

Duchess Catherine is officially back on mommy duty and feeling well enough to take Prince George to school.

The duchess, who is expecting her third child with Prince William in April, missed Prince George’s first day of school because she suffers from severe morning sickness in the first few months of her pregnancies. But on Wednesday, she shared that she is finally feeling better and has been dropping George off at school as planned.

“As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child. Whether we are school leavers, teachers, support staff or parents we are all in this together,” she said at the opening of the School Leaders Forum conference, according to PEOPLE.





George attends Thomas’s Battersea School in London. Because she was too ill to attend his first day, the duchess reportedly watched the coverage from home.

“We are all here today because we share the belief that every child deserves the chance to fulfill their potential,” she said, adding, “When I came to this conference two years ago, I left with a real sense of energy and passion about what we could all achieve together and I’m looking forward to learning even more today.”

The appearance on Wednesday is just one of several the Duchess has made since canceling scheduled engagements due to her morning sickness. In October, she debuted her growing baby bump in honor of World Mental Health Day.

“The duchess’ condition is improving, but she’s still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum,” a royal aide told E! News at the time. “She’s delighted to be here tonight.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced in September that they are expecting baby number three, as Catherine had to back out of an appearance due to her condition.

Just a few weeks after sharing the news, Prince William reportedly said that his wife was using ginger cookies to help combat the morning sickness.