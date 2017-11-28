Duchess Catherine and Prince William are “absolutely thrilled” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement news.

The duchess opened up to reporters about her feelings for her soon-to-be sister-in-law on Tuesday at the Foundling Museum in London.





“William and I are absolutely thrilled,” the duchess said, according to PEOPLE. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

See Princess Kate wish Prince Harry and Meghan well on their engagement pic.twitter.com/6oxL4rD4SF — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) November 28, 2017

RELATED: What Prince Harry did before proposing to Meghan Markle is making our hearts sing

On Nov. 27, Prince Harry announced that he and the American actress were planning for a spring 2018 wedding in a statement posted to the official Instagram account.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Following the announcement, Markle and Harry made their first appearance as an engaged couple in the gardens of Kensington Palace, where Markle showed off the sparkler designed by the prince.

Harry told reporters that he was “thrilled” Markle said “yes” while the bride-to-be added she was “so happy.”

The prince proposed to Markle during a quiet Sunday night at home with a three diamond ring set in yellow gold. The ring was custom designed by Cleave and Company, jewelers to Queen Elizabeth II. The couple said that the center stone is from Botswana, the place where they first started falling in love, and the other side stones are from the late Princess Diana’s personal collection.