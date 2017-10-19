Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship hit another milestone if this rumor is true

Prince Harry reportedly took his girlfriend of 15 months to Buckingham Palace for a private tea with Queen Elizabeth II, according to reports.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that Harry and Meghan Markle arrived to the Palace in a Ford Galaxy with blacked-out windows last week. When they arrived, they were “whisked up to the Queen’s private sitting room” for a one hour-long meeting.

Following the meeting, Prince Harry accepted a posthumous award honoring his late mother and her activism with HIV/AIDS.

PEOPLE reports that the rumored meeting is significant since Harry is the fifth in line to the throne (he will be moved to sixth in line once Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s third child is born in April). Since he is still in the succession, he must get permission from the monarch to marry.

Though, there are rumors that Markle previously met with the queen during a visit to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“If Harry asks for something, she would say yes as she adores him,” a source said of the queen’s love for her grandson.

The couple went public with their love when Markle attended Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto. The lovebirds were spotted holding hands and being affection as they took in some of the sporting events together.

Reps at Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have not yet commented on the rumor of Markle’s private tea with the queen.