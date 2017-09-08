Prince Charles sympathizes with grandson Prince George’s back-to-school nerves

Prince Charles opened up about his eldest grandchild’s first day of school on Thursday in a new interview with ITV News, noting that Prince George seemed a little nervous heading to school.

“Poor old thing,” the Duke of Wales said of the little prince. “He’s been left there to have to get on with it when the parents go away. That’s the problem. It’s good for you in the end, I suppose. It’s character building, I suppose.”

When asked if he had given Prince George any advice for his first day, the royal laughed and replied, “Of course not. He wouldn’t take it from me, I don’t think, at that age.”





“But I shall be interested to hear how he got on. At that age you don’t worry quite a lot about going to school as you do when you get a bit older,” he added. “It’s that business of meeting new people and wondering, you know.”

Prince William dropped the four year old off at Thomas’s Battersea in London on Thursday, but Duchess Kate was unfortunately unable to make the big milestone due to morning sickness from her third pregnancy. The Duke of Cambridge announced his son’s first day “went well,” adding, “There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children, so I was quite pleased I wasn’t the one.”

