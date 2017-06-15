Prince Harry lent a helping hand in the re-opening of London’s Borough Market weeks after the terror attacks
Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Royal Family

Prince Harry will always be there for the people of his country.

On Thursday, Harry joined several vendors at Borough Market as they re-opened following the June 3 terror attacks in London that left eight people dead and injured dozens more.

The Palace shared some of the photos from Harry’s day at the market on their official Twitter page.

He also met with security officer Ganga Garbuja, who was one of the first people on scene and helped people escape safely.


One vendor, Bread Ahead, also gifted the prince with some rather delicious looking donuts!

After the visit, Harry thanked the vendors and restaurant owners for their bravery during the attack.

“Thank you to all the traders we met this morning – if you are in London today, get down to Borough Market and show them your support!” Kensington Palace wrote.

