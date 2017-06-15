Prince Harry lent a helping hand in the re-opening of London’s Borough Market weeks after the terror attacks

Prince Harry will always be there for the people of his country.

On Thursday, Harry joined several vendors at Borough Market as they re-opened following the June 3 terror attacks in London that left eight people dead and injured dozens more.

The Palace shared some of the photos from Harry’s day at the market on their official Twitter page.

Prince Harry has arrived in @boroughmarket to support local traders affected by the recent attack here pic.twitter.com/LdLcXEU2yq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2017

Prince Harry is visiting to help spread the message that the vibrant @boroughmarket is open for business #loveborough pic.twitter.com/mm6wWmeDCi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2017

He also met with security officer Ganga Garbuja, who was one of the first people on scene and helped people escape safely.





Prince Harry meets @boroughmarket security officer Ganga Garbuja who was first on the scene and led several people to safety pic.twitter.com/GSelhrNjlz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2017

Prince Harry meets Matt Jones from Bread Ahead. His staff protected members of the public on the night of the attacks. pic.twitter.com/E6aPlHa8jX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2017

Prince Harry got the chance to sample some of the produce and meet the traders who have returned to business #LoveBorough pic.twitter.com/Iw91zYH5k3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2017

The popular bars and restaurants that surround Borough Market were very busy during the attack. pic.twitter.com/6Dhq18NG55 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2017

One vendor, Bread Ahead, also gifted the prince with some rather delicious looking donuts!

After the visit, Harry thanked the vendors and restaurant owners for their bravery during the attack.

“Thank you to all the traders we met this morning – if you are in London today, get down to Borough Market and show them your support!” Kensington Palace wrote.