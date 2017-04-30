Prince Harry offers comforting words to two children mourning the unexpected loss of their mother

Prince Harry shared his softer side when he comforted two children who had just lost their mother last year.

According to The Telegraph, Harry was at a rugby match between the Royal Navy and Army when he met with 11-year-old Emily and 13-year-old Isaac Briggs during the game’s halftime. Emily and Isaac reportedly lost their mother, Kim, last year after she was struck by a cyclist while on her lunch break.

“He just told us everything will be OK. Even though everything seems really bad at the moment, it will get better,” Emily said of the meeting. She added that it was “very nice” to meet him.





“We talked about the cadets, we talked about rugby, about losing parents. He was the same age I was, and [it happened] in kind of a similar way,” Isaac said, adding that he was a “normal guy.”

Harry recently opened up about losing his own mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old. During an interview with The Telegraph’s podcast, Mad World, Harry revealed he buried many of his emotions after his mother’s death.

“I can safely say that losing my mom at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had quite a serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well,” he said, adding, “My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would that help?”

Harry continued to ignore his feelings until they started becoming a problem in his 20s. When he was 28, Harry decided to start seeing a therapist so he could get his life back on track.

“No matter who you are, the conversation has to be the beginning,” Harry said.