Prince Philip was spotted back in the driver’s seat with Queen Elizabeth II following his brief hospitalization

Prince Philip is back behind the wheel following his brief hospitalization.

Last week, Prince Philip was hospitalized for a two-night stay for an infection stemming from a “pre-existing condition” last week but has since been released. According to PEOPLE, he was spotted driving his wife, Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday.

Prince Philip Is Back Behind the Wheel with Queen Elizabeth Following Hospitalization https://t.co/z0EVHPZTGJ — People Magazine (@people) June 25, 2017

The royal couple was reportedly on their way to watch granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward, participate in a Guards Polo Club event.

RELATED: Prince Harry affectionately calls Duchess Kate the “big sister he never had”





Officials stated that Prince Philip was in “good spirits” during his hospital stay and was sad to miss the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday and one day of the Royal Ascot horse race.

In May, Buckingham Palace announced the Prince Philip would be taking a step back from his royal duties after 70 years of public service.