Prince William and Prince Harry shared intimate family memories of their mother ahead of a new documentary on her life

Prince William and Prince Harry are ready to open up about their mother.

On July 24, a new documentary about the life and legacy of Princess Diana premieres and features her story through the eyes of the sons she left behind. Ahead of the premiere, Prince William and Prince Harry shared intimate family photos and memories with fans on Instagram.

The Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share three photographs from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales that feature in the new ITV documentary ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.’ The 90-minute film, made by Oxford Film and Television, celebrates the life and work of Diana, Princess of Wales in the 20th anniversary year since her passing. In the documentary, The Duke and Prince Harry recall fond memories from their childhood as they look through photographs in a family album assembled by the late Princess. “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy” will air on @itv at 9pm on Monday 24th July.





In the photos, the young princes are all smiles with their mother. In one picture, a young William smiles on the hip of his mother, who was pregnant with younger brother Harry.

Kensington Palace also shared two teaser clips of the Duke and Prince Harry speaking about growing up with her mother and the 20th anniversary of her death.

“There’s not many days that go by that I don’t think of her. Her 20th anniversary year feels like a good time to remember all the good things about her and hopefully provide maybe a different side to her that others haven’t seen before,” Prince William said in the clip.

In a second teaser clip, Prince Harry talked about his mother and how she was always a big kid at heart.

Watch The Duke and Prince Harry share some of their favourite memories of their late mother. Prince Harry: "She was one of the naughtiest parents!" 'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy' will air on @itv at 9pm on Monday 24th July. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:26am PDT

“Our mother was a total kid through and through,” he said. “When everybody says to me, ‘So she was fun, give us an example,’ all I can hear is her laugh in my head. That sort of crazy laugh where there was just pure happiness on her face.”

“Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy” airs on HBO on July 24.