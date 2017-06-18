Prince William broke royal protocol to comfort a victim of the horrific London high-rise fire

Prince William is the prince of our hearts.

On Friday, William and Queen Elizabeth II made an emotional visit to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire that killed as many as 58 people last week. The number of victims is reportedly expected to rise, as countless others were hospitalized following the fire. Another 70 people are reportedly missing at this time.

Prince William comforts woman looking for husband trapped in Grenfell Tower https://t.co/UzvigALBID pic.twitter.com/x29XlCJ5jS — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 17, 2017

Prince William broke royal protocol during the visit when he hugged and tried to comfort an inconsolable woman whose husband went missing after the fire. The woman’s husband was reportedly trapped in an elevator during the blaze.





Traditionally, touching a member of the royal family is reserved for handshakes only. Other victims said that the prince seemed very compassionate during the visit.

An emotional Prince William described the tragedy as “one of the most terrible things [he’s] ever seen.”

