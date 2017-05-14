Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice was on the run for a great cause this weekend

Princess Beatrice traded in her gowns and heels for athletic wear and sneakers this weekend.

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II was spotted crossing the finish line on Saturday as she crossed the finish line at the Lady Garden 5k in London.

Beatrice joined 500 female runners in support of the Silent No More Gynaecological Cancer Fund, which helps bring awareness and raise funds for gynaelogical cancers.

Princess Beatrice breaks a sweat as she crosses the line to finish charity fun run raising funds to beat cancer https://t.co/BHLX0GauI5 pic.twitter.com/vogaHjyYow — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 13, 2017

Her cousins, Prince Harry and Prince William, recently participated in a sporting event in the name of charity. The two brothers competed in a charity polo match earlier this month. Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle was also spotted in the stands.





Beatrice is no stranger to a little fitness. According to PEOPLE, she is the first royal to ever compete in a triathlon. She also has been spotted running, biking and swimming for dyslexia charities, a condition she reportedly struggles with herself.