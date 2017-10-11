Sources say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make a big announcement soon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be headed down the aisle if these rumors are true!

According to US Weekly, sources have said that the pretty private couple are already engaged, and Harry wanted to keep details under wraps “so he could enjoy it before word spread.”

A source close to Markle said the official engagement announcement could be coming “soon.” The announcement could reportedly happen as soon as the next month, when Markle wraps her seventh and final season of “Suits” in November.

“It’d be a security nightmare to do it sooner,” the source said. “She’d be followed everywhere!”





The Markle source said that when the official announcement is made, “she’ll relocate to London for sure.”

Like Prince William and Duchess Catherine, Harry and Markle “will most likely hold a small photo call at Kensington Palace, with just one photographer and journalist invited,” a source said. “On the same day, they’ll do a TV interview that will be syndicated around the world.”

Palace aides have reportedly been quietly been making preparations ahead of the reported engagement announcement.