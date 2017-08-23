This is the only way you’ll know if Prince Harry proposes to Meghan Markle

There has been a lot of speculation about when Prince Harry will propose to his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle, especially since the two just returned from an African safari vacation in celebration of their one year anniversary and Markle’s birthday. Harry’s brother Prince William proposed to now-wife Duchess Catherine on an African vacation, so when will Harry propose? Fans my not have an answer as to when the proposal will happen, but there is only one way the announcement will be made, if and when it does happen.

The palace will be in charge of the official announcement. The news will not be leaked in any other way. If and when Markle and Harry become engaged, they will keep it under wraps and only tell a select few confidants until the palace is ready to release an official announcement.





The same measures were taken when William proposed to Kate seven years ago. The couple was together for eight years and were the target of many rumors and false claims before the palace made the official announcement on Nov. 16, 2010. Following the announcement, William and Kate posed for photos at St. James’s Palace together and did an interview with Sky News. In the televised interview, William said he had proposed to Kate while on vacation in Kenya in October, one month before the announcement went public.

According to PEOPLE, William and Kate were seen out together in public following the engagement, but Kate didn’t wear the ring out to avoid spilling the secret before the palace made the announcement.

So, for those of you watching out for royal engagement news, be sure to keep a close eye on the palace’s official social media accounts (@KensingtonRoyal, @RoyalFamily and @ClarenceHouse). We know we’ll be watching!