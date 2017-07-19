There are whispers that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may elope instead of having a traditional royal wedding

Leave it to Prince Harry to throw tradition out the window!

The younger brother of Prince William has been making headlines this summer between his whirlwind romance with American actress Meghan Markle and his openness about his desire to become a commoner in a June interview.

According to US Weekly, Prince Harry might be getting even more serious about his lady love after months of keeping up with long distance relationship. As they continue to plan for future Prince Harry is reportedly thinking of throwing out the traditional Westminster Abbey wedding for an elopement.





A source dished that the couple “could get married somewhere private and elope, rather than have a showy wedding.”

Despite the lack of fanfare in the wedding, Prince Harry could be considering a romantic proposal. One insider added, “My money is on a fall engagement,” adding that the proposal could come as soon as Aug. 4! The proposal would likely make a rather somber month for Prince Harry into a happy occasion, as it is the same month that he lost his mother in 1997.

“He feels getting engaged will lift that gloom forever, because he will be able to associate August with something joyful,” the source said. “He wants to get married and have kids. He’s smitten.”