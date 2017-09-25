Twitter held nothing back during the premiere episode of “Megyn Kelly TODAY”

Twitter’s verdict is in! Fans on social media let Megyn Kelly have it on Twitter during the premiere episode of “Megyn Kelly TODAY.”

The new talk show replaced “TODAY’S Take” — with Al Roker and Tamron Hall — in the “TODAY” 9 a.m. hour on Sept. 25 after the host left her Fox News series “The Kelly File,” which she led for 13 years.

Kelly previously made it clear that her new show would be free of politics, saying, “We’ll definitely be talking about major developments out of Washington, but it’s not going to be the Trump channel. I just don’t think that’s what people are looking for.”





The first show kicked off with the cast of “Will and Grace” plugging their series, which returns to TV on Sept. 28, and Kelly’s new co-workers from “TODAY” giving her a warm welcome with mimosas. Even her husband Douglas Brunt showed his support by bringing in flowers to congratulate her. Things were definitely light and fluffy, but viewers didn’t seem to like the new Kelly.

Definitely not feeling this new mess. Bring back Al, Dylan, and Sheinelle! #MegynTODAY — Thomas (@jt_womack) September 25, 2017

Live look in of Megyn Kelly trying to relate to America #TodayShow #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/1rqthuy3T1 — Nick Pastura (@DatDudeNickyP) September 25, 2017

OMG what was @TODAYshow @nbc thinking? #MegynTODAY is off to bad start! Boy they wrecked a great thing canceling #TODAYsTake! Continue… — Courtney Kern (@eventsbeyond) September 25, 2017

#MegynTODAY a very hard watch! Seems so forced! Should have replace her for Tamron Hall! #teamtamron — Nedined1976 (@nedi1976blue) September 25, 2017

This is the strangest show opening I have ever seen. We are not that easily manipulated. This is all fake PR BS. #MegynTODAY — Brian Craig (@BrianCraigShow) September 25, 2017

#MegynTODAY Megyn looks uncomfortable, which is making me feel uncomfortable. She seems a little forced and not as authentic. pic.twitter.com/Vzj8GGBheg — Dawn (@obxgirl75) September 25, 2017

kind of boring, not as fun as #TODAYsTake & a little awkward because @megynkelly seems too stiff, too guarded, uncomfortable #MegynTODAY — Lynz (@ln_simmons) September 25, 2017

I already miss #todaystake. Apparently so does pretty much everyone on the #MegynTODAY tl. — Jocelyn Dee (@jocelyn528) September 25, 2017

As a woman trying to do good, I wish her luck, but the first time I smiled during the show was when @alroker showed up. #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/NY2HE8i6zk — Lynz (@ln_simmons) September 25, 2017

Twitter has spoken!