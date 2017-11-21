Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been seeing each over a year and a half, and as their time together increases, so do the chances that Harry will propose — which has obviously led to rampant speculation regarding the details. So even though he is yet to pop the question, certain experts are already making assumptions about what kind of jewelry the Prince will choose for the potential proposal.





Will Harry copy his brother and propose with a priceless family heirloom, or will he shirk tradition and buy something new and trendy for his American partner?

“I think it will be extremely unique,” royal jewelry expert, Leslie Field, told PEOPLE. “I think he will buy her something new and something quite modern.”

Clearly, the Royal Family has an abundance of jewelry, nonetheless, Field believes Harry will probably go to a swanky jeweler to get something custom made in gold, which Meghan is apparently a big fan of.

“I have an idea Harry is going to choose not to go down the traditional route so much, in that he will not have a sapphire,” explains Field, who wrote a book on the subject called “The Queen’s Jewels.” Field also mentions that the Queen Mother and Princess Diana were both fond of sapphires — Diana’s sapphire ring was given to Kate Middleton by Prince William as an engagement ring.

Another royal jewelry expert, David Law, agrees with field. But he took his prediction one step further, saying that he believes Markle will receive a ring featuring a large, clear diamond as opposed to the traditional colored stone. But, in order to maintain at least one traditional element, Law also speculates that the ring will include diamonds set around the large gem at its center, and in the band.

“Looking back throughout History, Royals have frequently chosen a ring featuring diamonds around the centre stone – whether this be a diamond or a coloured gemstone with diamonds set into the band,” Law told The Daily Express.

“As for Americans, typically they are into size rather than the colour and clarity of the stone,” he added. “In my experience, a typical American client prefers a centre stone that is 3-carat and above.”

Harry may not choose a Royal Family heirloom as an engagement ring, but there are reports that Markle will still receive some priceless, antique jewelry items from her Prince — including a watch that belonged to his mother, Princess Diana, according to The Daily Express.