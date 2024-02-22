Minnesota Man Arrested For Grisly Murder Of Los Angeles Model

Police have released the mugshot of the prime suspect in the murder of a Los Angeles model last year.

Videos by Rare

Magnus Daniel Humphrey, who hails from Minnesota, was arrested on an “unrelated federal warrant,” before connecting him the to killing of 31-year-old model Maleesa Mooney.

Humphrey, 41, has been on probation for drug offenses, will be brought to California to face a murder charge, officials said.

Mooney was found dead in her LA apartment on September 12. The details of her death were gruesome.

Magnus Daniel Humphrey is accused of killing an LA model. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office/ KTLA)

“Mooney was found in a refrigerator having suffered blunt force trauma to her head, torso and arms,” reported KTLA, citing the medical examiner’s office. “She had been bound at her wrists and ankles, and the bindings were tied behind her back with ‘miscellaneous electronic cords and clothing items,’ the report added. She had also been gagged with an article of clothing.”

Authorities have not said how Humphrey was identified as the suspect or a possible motive for Mooney’s murder.

“Police are still seeking additional information from the public,” KTLA noted. “Anyone with additional info regarding this case is urged to call Detective Pierce or Detective Marcinek at 213-486-8700.