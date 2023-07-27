Mick Jagger Parties On 80th Birthday With Fellow Celebs Deep Into Night

Like it or not, Rolling Stones frontman and rock icon Mick Jagger is 80-years old. It became official on Wednesday, his birthday.

But don’t you dare call Jagger past his prime. Clearly, time is on his side.

That much was revealed in pictures from his 80th birthday bash, which showed Jagger dancing and celebrating into the wee hours of the morning. The guest list included the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz and fellow Stones member Ronnie Wood.

Mick Jagger leaves his 80th birthday party at Embargo Republica nightclub in London. (Getty)

Per TMZ, the party was held at the Embargo Republica nightclub in London.

“Mick also brought the fam along to enjoy the festivities. Among those in attendance were his fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, ex-wife Jerry Hall, daughters Georgia May and Elizabeth, and his younger brother, Chris,” TMZ wrote.

And whether he wanted to or not, Jagger also brought the paparazzi. Well, actually, he didn’t bring them … but it’s no surprise they showed up.

An almost-disguised Leonardo DiCaprio leaves Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday party. (Getty)

Jagger, by the way, isn’t just the lead singer of one of the world’s most popular rock bands ever. He’s also a great-grandfather. So it’s safe to say that, these days, he’s still getting plenty of satisfaction.

“After all these years, Mick showed he still hasn’t lost a step and he looked the part, too,” TMZ reported. “He wore a dark green suit with a black polka-dot satin shirt, a pair of black trainers and a scarf wrapped around his neck.”

Rocker Lenny Kravitz heads out of Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday celebration. (Getty)

He also received a heartwarming video message from bandmate Keith Richards.

“Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy birthday Mick have another good-in and give me a call and let me know what it’s like,” Richards said in the video.