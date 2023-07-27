Biden Whispers, Rambles About His Childhood In Meeting With Italian Prime Minister (Video)

President Joe Biden held a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni today at the White House. At the beginning of the meeting, Biden could be seen leaning in and whispering to the Italian Prime Minister.

She seemed uncomfortable with the situation as Biden touched her hand, continuing to whisper. See a clip of that strange moment below…

Biden opens his bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pic.twitter.com/onV4jSj58l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2023

Biden then told a rambling story about his childhood, saying, “I just want you to know, I was raised in a neighborhood where I felt self-conscious my name didn’t end in “o”. I want you to know I’m the only non-italian to be named ‘Man of the Year’ by the Italian society.” Biden then says something that is completely unintelligible. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden starts rambling to the Italian prime minister: "I want you to know I'm the only non-Italian named man of the year by the Italian society" pic.twitter.com/2hqSdmfQlS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2023

How does this President make the United States look on the world stage? How uncomfortable it must be for world leaders to meet with Biden, as there is almost no coherent message to anything that he utters.

This President is simply confused. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden’s apparent cognitive decline today at the White House Press Briefing. Jean-Pierre snapped at the reporter who asked the question, and started listing Biden’s “accomplishments”.

See a clip of that moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly dodges questions on Biden's age pic.twitter.com/Wom9xQXOGc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2023

This President continues to embarrass the United States and himself in every public appearance that he makes.