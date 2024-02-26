Construction Site Owner Fatally Shoots Two Alleged Thieves

Two people believed to be robbing a commercial construction site in Denver are dead after the site manager shot them following a confrontation, police said.

The shooting took place in the 8500 block of West Belleview Avenue behind a shopping center in the southwestern part of the city.

Police said the site manager arrived and realized that two people may have been burglarizing the site. A confrontation ensued and the manager was assaulted, police said. He then pulled out a firearm and shot both individuals, police said.

Denver police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting at a construction site. (KDVR)

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries a short time later.

Denver police said that the site manager remained on the scene and fully cooperated with their investigation. No arrests have been made.

The incident happened in the middle of the afternoon, around 2 p.m. locally.