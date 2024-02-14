Ex-Meta Software Engineer Suspected of Killing Wife, Twin Toddlers in Murder-Suicide Inside $2.1M Home

A former Meta engineer, his wife and their 4-year-old twins were discovered dead inside their $2,1 million Bay Area home in what authorities believe was an act of murder-suicide, committed by the husband.

Videos by Rare

Anand Sujith Henry, 37, allegedly shot and killed his wife Alice Benzinger, 38, and their twin boys before turning the gun on himself, per KTVU Fox 2. Benzinger’s body was reportedly found in the bathtub.

Henry was also found dead in the bathroom with a 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine nearby, reports said. Their two boys were tragically discovered in one of the home’s five bedrooms.

Meta is the company that owns Facebook and Instagram and Henry was employed there at one point. His wife was a data scientist for Meta and formerly of Google.

A motive for the incident has not been determined, though it is believed Benzinger was seeking a divorce. She reportedly filed for divorce in 2016 before the couple reconciled.

“Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public, as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home,” San Mateo police said in a statement, noting there was no sign of forced entry.

“This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members and determine a possible motive.”

Anand Sujith Henry, 37, his wife, Alice Benzinger, and their 4-year-old twins were found dead inside their $2.1 million San Mateo home. (Anand Henry/Facebook)

The New York Post relayed the following:

“A cause of death for the two young children has not been released, but it is believed the boys were either smothered, strangled or given a lethal overdose because there was no sign of trauma to their bodies, sources familiar with the investigation told NBC Bay Area.

“… Police have noted they were called to the house a few times in the past — but would not indicate the nature of the calls.”