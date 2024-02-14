Man Arrested in Girlfriend’s Murder Captured in Kenya After Weeklong Escape

A man who escaped custody for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in Massachusetts has been captured and rearrested in Kenya, authorities said.

Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe managed to escape while awaiting extradition for the killing of Margaret Mbitu, whose body was discovered whose body was found in her car in a parking garage at Boston Logan International Airport. She reportedly was murdered on Halloween.

Last week, Kangethe reportedly escaped from the police station and jumped into a minivan. He was captured and detained on Tuesday night in Embulbul, Kajiado County on the outskirts of Kenya’s capital city. Apparently, he was at the home of a relative.

Kevin Kangethe, suspected in the murder of a Massachusetts woman, has been captured. (Boston 25 News)

“We have rearrested him and we thank all that helped in this,” Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said, via Boston 25 News.

The outlet reported on the reasons Kangethe, 40, had been sought:

“Troopers responding to a report of a dead woman in a car at the airport’s Central Parking garage around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2023, identified the victim as Mbitu, who had been reported missing by her family two days earlier, according to Massachusetts State Police.

“Whitman police said that Mbitu was last seen leaving work in Halifax around 11 p.m. on Monday. At some point after that, investigators believe she was murdered.

“Kangethe boarded a flight to Kenya after ditching Mbitu’s body at Central Parking, investigators said. A warrant charging Kangethe in Mbitu’s death was later obtained by state police.”

The four Kenyan officers who were at the police station when Kangethe escaped have been suspended, authorities said.