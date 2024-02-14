Former World Series Champion Pitcher, Reds Legend, Dead at 73

Former left-handed MLB pitcher Don Gullett, a member of the Cincinnati Reds dynasty teams of the 1970s, has died. He was 73.

Gullett pitched for the Reds when they won two National League pennants and two World Series championships between 1970 and ’76. He then was a member of the New York Yankees’ title-winning teams in 1977 and ’78.

He was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2002.

A cause of death was not given. That said, Gullett was a former smoker who had a heart attack in 1985 and underwent triple bypass surgery following a second heart attack in 1990.

He finished his career 109-50 with a 3.11 ERA.

The Cincinnati Reds offer condolences to the family and friends of Reds Hall of Fame pitcher Don Gullett, who died today at age 73.



Reds CEO Bob Castellini said, "Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and minor league instructor. An anchor on the pitching… pic.twitter.com/yN1cAgCcX3 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 14, 2024

Field Level Media reports:

Gullett, a first-round draft pick by the Reds in 1969, made his major league debut in April 1970 and went on to appear in four World Series with Cincinnati, winning the title in 1975 and 1976. Gullett, who was from Kentucky, went on to play two seasons with the New York Yankees, helping his new club to the title in 1977. In 10 career World Series appearances, Gullett was 2-2 with a 3.61 ERA. He started Game 7 of the 1975 World Series for the Reds against the Boston Red Sox and gave up three runs in four innings of a no-decision. The Reds won the title with a 4-3 victory.