Three University Of Wyoming Swimmers Killed In Car Crash

Three members of the University of Wyoming swim team were tragically killed in a car crash in northern Colorado, as reported by the Casper Star Tribune.

The single-vehicle accident took place on U.S. 287, per the report.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the accident at 2:45 p.m. Mountain time at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Mountain Road near Livermore in Larimer County. The athletes who died were ages 18, 19 and 21.

Authorities said a Toyota Rav4 rolled down an embankment and ejected two people, per SwimSwam. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

“We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people,” UW President Ed Seidel said. “Words are insufficient to express our sadness.”

Two survivors from the Wyoming men’s swimming and diving team suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said. “It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need.”

Per the Star Tribune:

In September 2001, eight members of UW’s cross country team — Justin Lambert-Belanger, 20, of Timmins, Ontario; Cody Brown, 21, of Hudson, Colorado; Kyle Johnson, 20, of Riverton; Joshua Jones, 22, of Salem, Oregon; Morgan McLeland, 21, of Gillette; Kevin Salverson, 19, of Cheyenne; Nicholas Schabron, 20, of Laramie; and Shane Shatto, 19, of Douglas — were killed in a two-vehicle collision south of Laramie on U.S. 287 near Tie Siding. In September 2010, UW football player Ruben Narcisse, 19, of Miami, Florida, was killed in a crash on U.S. 287 six miles south of the Wyoming state line after the driver of the vehicle he was a passenger in fell asleep at the wheel. Last July, UW track & field athlete Nathan Reid, 24, of Kingstown, Jamaica, died in a car accident on U.S. 18/20 near Orin Junction south of Douglas.