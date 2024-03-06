Mother, Daughter Found Dead Inside Bullet-Riddled Vehicle In Massachusetts

A mother and her daughter are dead after being discovered inside a vehicle riddled with bullets in Worcester, Mass., authorities said.
Police responded to a call of gunfire near Lisbon Street and Englewood Avenue, finding two females inside a parked SUV when they arrived. The victims were rushed to the hospital where they soon died. Investigators confirmed that the victims were mother and daughter.
More than a dozen bullet holes were discovered in the vehicle. Police are investigating whether the victims were targeted.
“This kind of thing is unusual for the city in general, this was a very violent act,” said Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department.
Per Boston 25 News:
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, send an anonymous web-based message via worcesterma.gov/police, or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508)-799-8651.
An investigation remains ongoing.