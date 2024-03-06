Mother, Daughter Found Dead Inside Bullet-Riddled Vehicle In Massachusetts

A mother and her daughter are dead after being discovered inside a vehicle riddled with bullets in Worcester, Mass., authorities said.

Police responded to a call of gunfire near Lisbon Street and Englewood Avenue, finding two females inside a parked SUV when they arrived. The victims were rushed to the hospital where they soon died. Investigators confirmed that the victims were mother and daughter.

More than a dozen bullet holes were discovered in the vehicle. Police are investigating whether the victims were targeted.

“This kind of thing is unusual for the city in general, this was a very violent act,” said Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department.

Two females, believed to be a mother and her daughter, were found dead inside this bullet-riddled SUV. (Boston 25 News)

Per Boston 25 News:

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, send an anonymous web-based message via worcesterma.gov/police, or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508)-799-8651. An investigation remains ongoing.

Worcester Police confirming double homicide at Lisbon St/ Englewood Ave area Tuesday. Victims are mother and her daughter. Both victims fatally shot in parked car. No arrests. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) March 6, 2024