Mother, Daughter Found Dead Inside Bullet-Riddled Vehicle In Massachusetts

An SUV riddled with bullets is towed in Worcester, Mass. (Boston 25 News)

A mother and her daughter are dead after being discovered inside a vehicle riddled with bullets in Worcester, Mass., authorities said.

Police responded to a call of gunfire near Lisbon Street and Englewood Avenue, finding two females inside a parked SUV when they arrived. The victims were rushed to the hospital where they soon died. Investigators confirmed that the victims were mother and daughter.

More than a dozen bullet holes were discovered in the vehicle. Police are investigating whether the victims were targeted.

“This kind of thing is unusual for the city in general, this was a very violent act,” said Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department.

Two females, believed to be a mother and her daughter, were found dead inside this bullet-riddled SUV. (Boston 25 News)

Per Boston 25 News:

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, send an anonymous web-based message via worcesterma.gov/police, or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508)-799-8651.

An investigation remains ongoing.

