Police Searching For Hair Salon Owner Believed To Be Taken Against Her Will

Detectives in Renton, Washington, are on the lookout for the missing owner of a hair salon who may have been kidnapped last week.

Reyna Hernandez, 54, has been missing since Feb. 26. No one has seen or heard from her since, authorities said. Along with Hernandez, police are searching for a man who may have answers on her whereabouts.

“We are working under the assumption that she is OK, and we are working to find her and if she needs help to get her that help,” said Meeghan Black, communications manager for Renton Police Department, via FOX 13. “We are extremely concerned for Reyna’s well-being at this time.”

Hernandez reportedly has owned her salon for about a decade. The store has been closed for several days, with no signs that Hernandez has returned since going missing, police said.

Employees at neighboring businesses told FOX 13 they are concerned.

“I hope we can maybe find her, hopefully, preferably alive and everything,” said German Sahagun, a staff member at La Fuente Mexican Restaurant, via the news outlet.

FOX 13 went on to report the following:

The restaurant is located next to Hernandez’s salon. Sahagun said she is a regular customer, usually seated in the bar area and orders a carne asada plate. “She’s very loud, she’s very friendly. You can hear her from across the room, so you know she was in here. She would always greet you when she would walk in. That day, I didn’t get any of that,” said Sahagun. That day he is referring to was Feb. 24. Sahagun said it was an afternoon he noticed something different about Hernandez, including where she chose to sit—a corner booth at the entrance of the restaurant with two women friends. “She didn’t order her regular item. This time she ordered something different, and she seemed kind of timid, she seemed very quiet that day, which I thought was a bit odd,” said Sahagun. That day was the last time Sahagun saw Hernandez.

Hernandez is close to 6-foot-0 and 220 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who thinks they may have spotted her is asked to call 9-1-1.